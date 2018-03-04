Oscar Nominierungen 2018

Call me by your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Beste Regie
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Jordan Peele - Get Out
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
Sally Hawkins - Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Meryl Streep - The Post
Bester Hauptdarsteller
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Threat
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Beste Nebendarstellerin
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Bester Nebendarsteller
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Bestes Originaldrehbuch
The Big Sick - Emily V. Gordon und Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out - Jordan Peele
Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro und Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
Call me by your Name - James Ivory
The Disaster Artist - Scott Neustadter und Michael H. Weber
The Wolverine - Scott Frank, James Mangold und Michael Green
Molly's Game - Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound - Virgil Williams und Dee Rees
Bester Animationsfilm
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco - Lebendiger als das Leben
Ferdinand - Geht STIERisch ab!
Loving Vincent
Bester fremdsprachiger Film
Eine fantastische Frau (Chile)
The Insult (Libanon)
Körper und Seele (Ungarn)
Nelyubov (Russland)
The Square (Schweden)
Bester Dokumentarfilm
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Beste Kamera
Roger Deakins - Blade Runner 2049
Bruno Delbonnel - Darkest Hour
Hoyte van Hoytema - Dunkirk
Rachel Morrison - Mudbound
Dan Laustsen - Shape of Water
Bestes Kostümdesign
Jacqueline Durran - Die Schöne und das Biest
Jacqueline Durran - Darkest Hour
Mark Bridges - Phantom Thread
Luis Sequeira - Shape of Water
Consolata Boyle - Victoria & Abdul
Bester Schnitt
Paul Machliss und Jonathan Amos - Baby Driver
Lee Smith - Dunkirk
Tatiana S. Riegel - I, Tonya
Sidney Wolinsky - Shape of Water
Jon Gregory - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Bester animierter Kurzfilm
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Lou
Bester Kurzfilm
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote - All of us
Bestes Szenenbild
Sarah Greenwood und Katie Spencer - Die Schöne und das Biest
Dennis Gassner und Alessandra Querzola - Blade Runner 2049
Sarah Greenwood und Katie Spencer - Darkest Hour
Nathan Crowley und Gary Fettis - Dunkirk
Paul Denjam Austerberry, Shane Vieau und Jeff Melvin - Shape of Water
Beste Filmmusik
Hans Zimmer - Dunkirk
Jonny Greenwood - Phantom Thread
Alexandre Desplat - Shape of Water
John Williams - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Carter Burwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Bester Filmsong
Remember Me (Coco)
Mystery of Love (Call my by your Name)
This is Me (Greatest Showman)
Mighty River (Mudbound)
Stand Up for Something (Marshall)
Beste visuelle Effekte
John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer , Paul Lambert und Richard R. Hoover - Blade Runner 2049
Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner und Dan Sudick - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza und Mike Meinardus - Kong: Skull Island
Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanland und Chris Corbould - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon und Joel Whist - Planet der Affen: Survival
Die 90. Oscars werden am 04. März 2018 einmal mehr in Los Angeles verliehen.